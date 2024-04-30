Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Timberland Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timberland Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSBK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.76. 5,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,051. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $201.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.