Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Short Interest Update

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 246,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tiptree Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TIPT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.97. 22,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,484. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.06 million, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter.

Tiptree Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,155.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,483.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tiptree by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

