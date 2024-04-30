Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Update

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 129,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,440,802 shares in the company, valued at $46,355,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 148,931 shares of company stock worth $1,483,335 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 56,741 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TZOO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,549. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $118.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.25% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

