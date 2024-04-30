Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,238 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $6,403,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,305,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,087,303. The company has a market capitalization of $470.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

