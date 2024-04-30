Omni Network Price Hits $18.11 (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, Omni Network has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Omni Network token can currently be bought for approximately $18.11 or 0.00030531 BTC on major exchanges. Omni Network has a market capitalization of $188.23 million and $58.71 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Omni Network

Omni Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,391,492 tokens. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,391,492 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 20.03282341 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $49,619,437.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

