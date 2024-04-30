MetisDAO Market Capitalization Tops $320.29 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $320.29 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $56.85 or 0.00095815 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010983 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001334 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,591.46 or 1.00441051 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012423 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003777 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,634,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,634,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 63.24542383 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $11,493,610.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

