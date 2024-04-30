ARPA One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.83 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, ARPA has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. ARPA has a market capitalization of $76.50 million and $9.83 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARPA token can now be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 313.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ARPA Token Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.06768841 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $8,297,918.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

