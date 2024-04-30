Short Interest in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Drops By 15.3%

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TriSalus Life Sciences Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TLSIW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,247. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. TriSalus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Institutional Trading of TriSalus Life Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

