Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $59,329.78 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $59,329.78 on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,168.34 billion and $35.26 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.49 or 0.00722220 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00050931 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00099816 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,692,328 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.