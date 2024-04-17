PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Tops $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 55% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $143.94 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 30% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

