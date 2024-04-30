Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $115.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average of $99.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 76,868 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.