Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.27.

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 10,524.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 60,833 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter worth about $1,354,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter worth about $1,227,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 35.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Polaris has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

