VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Head to Head Analysis

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TDCX and VerifyMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $499.28 million 2.08 $91.08 million $0.62 11.53 VerifyMe $25.31 million 0.79 -$3.39 million ($0.35) -5.63

Profitability

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TDCX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares TDCX and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX 18.24% 18.91% 15.99% VerifyMe -13.39% -20.35% -13.09%

Volatility & Risk

TDCX has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TDCX and VerifyMe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 1 2 0 2.67 VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00

TDCX presently has a consensus price target of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.28%. VerifyMe has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 44.67%. Given VerifyMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than TDCX.

Summary

TDCX beats VerifyMe on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. Further, the company provides omnichannel CX solutions, such as end-user support and troubleshooting for software and consumer electronic devices. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

