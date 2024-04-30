Critical Comparison: Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) versus enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU)

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) and Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of enCore Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Snow Lake Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Snow Lake Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares enCore Energy and Snow Lake Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enCore Energy N/A N/A -$22.39 million ($0.16) -28.75 Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A -$11.48 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for enCore Energy and Snow Lake Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enCore Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Snow Lake Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

enCore Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.43%. Given enCore Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe enCore Energy is more favorable than Snow Lake Resources.

Risk and Volatility

enCore Energy has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snow Lake Resources has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares enCore Energy and Snow Lake Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enCore Energy N/A -8.22% -6.71% Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Snow Lake Resources beats enCore Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the White Canyon District and Utah property package, including the Geitus, Blue Jay, Marcy Look, and Cedar Mountain projects located to the northwest of the White Mesa Mill at Blanding County, Utah. Further, the company holds a 100% interest in Dewey Burdock project comprises approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Gas Hills project consists of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres of unpatented lode mining claims located in Wyoming; and West Largo project consist of approximately 3,840 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. Additionally, it holds a 100% interest in Ambrosia Lake – Treeline property consists of deeded mineral rights totaling 24,555 acres and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 1,700 acres; and Checkerboard mineral rights covering a land position of approximately 300,000 acres located in the Grants Uranium District. The company was formerly known as Wolfpack Gold Corp. and changed its name to enCore Energy Corp. in August 2014. enCore Energy Corp. is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

