Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SUGet Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE SU opened at C$54.25 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$54.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.02.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SUGet Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.7415525 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

