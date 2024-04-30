Mizuho Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $18.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Shares of SAGE opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

