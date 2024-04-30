Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $34.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

INTC opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 91.8% in the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 103,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 49,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 10.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 97,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 47,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

