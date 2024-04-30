Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

Intel Stock Down 1.6 %

Intel Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.36 on Friday. Intel has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

