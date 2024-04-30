Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.54.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

