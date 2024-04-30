Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Target Price at $24.94

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

NYSE FL opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

