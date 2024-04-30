Mather Group LLC. Sells 75 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $77,388,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 61.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $347.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.27 and its 200-day moving average is $322.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.38.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

