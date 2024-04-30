Mather Group LLC. Purchases 2,094 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $2,956,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,532,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.89.

CB stock opened at $249.22 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.29 and its 200 day moving average is $236.17. The company has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

