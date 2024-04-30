SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 1.1 %

VSTO stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $35.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $682.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.85 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.