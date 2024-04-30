Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 646.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,543 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after buying an additional 937,988 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 270,509 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,012,000 after purchasing an additional 241,369 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,083,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,587,000.

NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.09. 53,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $55.74.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

