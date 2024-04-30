ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Reduced by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,604,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,125,557. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

