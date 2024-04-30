Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $6.41 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,064 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.87. 7,676,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,574,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

