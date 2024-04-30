Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $6.58 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,102 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after acquiring an additional 61,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 98,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock remained flat at $50.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,034. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

