Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 18.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,381 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.94. 26,602,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,994,953. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

