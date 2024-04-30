Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 100,038 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,038 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $122,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after buying an additional 2,148,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after buying an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $94,883,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.36. 2,663,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,773,278. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

