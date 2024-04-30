Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY24 guidance at $10.50-10.80 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSIT opened at $183.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.77. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $117.99 and a twelve month high of $194.57.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

