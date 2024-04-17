Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 762,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,373. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.