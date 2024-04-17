Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16,363.6% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 513,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,296,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.95. 212,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,323. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.