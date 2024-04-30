5,709 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 90.4% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,632,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,359,000 after purchasing an additional 775,089 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,294. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

