Islay Capital Management LLC Has $40,000 Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

Shares of REMX traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. 133,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,135. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $88.48. The stock has a market cap of $339.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

