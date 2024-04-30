iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 526,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.