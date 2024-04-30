FAT Brands (FAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. On average, analysts expect FAT Brands to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. 2,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,831. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.81.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

FAT Brands Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.74%.

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.