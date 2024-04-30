Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,576 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,396,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. 76,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,825. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $19.96.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $301.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.85 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

