Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,314 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,547 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,846,000 after buying an additional 182,515 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,826,000 after buying an additional 350,344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,583,000 after acquiring an additional 619,609 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPYG stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.99. 694,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,160. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

