Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,117 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.41. 2,027,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,591. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

