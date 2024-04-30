Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,625 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 169.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.10. 259,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,179. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.