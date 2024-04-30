Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.0-16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.02 billion. Leidos also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.400-8.800 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. TheStreet raised Leidos from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.42.

NYSE LDOS traded up $7.52 on Tuesday, hitting $139.14. 2,023,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,418. Leidos has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

