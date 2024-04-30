Certuity LLC Acquires 2,007 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $4.01 on Tuesday, reaching $379.79. 2,333,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,485. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.