Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 184.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,484. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.