Certuity LLC Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Certuity LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 583,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 3.0% of Certuity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Citigroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,786,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,814,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

