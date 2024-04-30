Norden Group LLC Sells 5,926 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Norden Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4,657.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 422,230 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,512,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,122,000 after acquiring an additional 290,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Unilever by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,215,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,903,000 after acquiring an additional 247,004 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 57.83%.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

