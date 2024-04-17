Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Short Interest Update

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,300. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $17.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

