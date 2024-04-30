Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Truist Financial

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Get Coursera alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coursera

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,692,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,408. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $26,319.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,932 shares of company stock worth $9,051,814. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.