Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.52 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $6.52 million and $4,929.53 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,732,686,001 coins and its circulating supply is 1,712,286,978 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

