DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Short Interest Up 9.2% in April

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DallasNews stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 17,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,166. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. DallasNews has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 119.41%. The company had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in DallasNews in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DallasNews in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in DallasNews by 13.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 27.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

