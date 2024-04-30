EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Short Interest Down 5.5% in April

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Axim Planning & Wealth raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 19.5% during the third quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,746,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,519,000 after purchasing an additional 610,568 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EHang during the third quarter valued at $499,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in EHang during the third quarter valued at $1,789,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in EHang by 187.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 35,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:EH traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. 719,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,977. EHang has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.04.

EHang Company Profile

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

